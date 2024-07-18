Mayawati demands immediate withdrawal of controversial order on Kanwar Yatra

After SP President Akhilesh Yadav and other Opposition leaders, it’s now Mayawati’s turn to jump into the controversy arising from the Muzaffarnagar Police’s advisory to Kanwar Road eateries and other shops to display the names of the owners in front of their outlets.

In a post on X on Thursday, the BSP supremo wrote, “The government order asking the owners of all the hotels, dhabas, stalls, shopkeepers, etc. falling on the Kanwar Yatra route in Western Uttar Pradesh to prominently display their names is a wrong tradition, which can spoil the social atmosphere of the Muzaffarnagar district.”

She asked the government to immediately withdraw the order in the public interest.

A controversy erupted after the Muzaffarnagar SSP ordered the owners and operators of the cart vendors, dhabas, and hotels located on the Kanwar Yatra route to mention their names. The police have already started enforcing the order on the highway and in the city.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Chaudhary Rakesh Tikait said, “The people of Muzaffarnagar have suffered enormously due to the riots in 2013. For a new beginning, Hindus and Muslims should together organise the Kanwar Yatra. New traditions should not be allowed to vitiate the communal atmosphere during the time of Kanwar.”