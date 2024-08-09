Mayawati demands Constitutional amendment to supersede SC ruling on SC/ST quota

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance to BJP MPs not to implement creamy layer in the SC/ST reservations or sub-categorisation of the the groups, Bahujan Samaj Party ( BSP) Supremo Mayawati on Friday demanded an amendment to the Constitution to be brought in this session.

In a couple of tweets on social media, Mayawati said ,”Report of Prime Minister assuring the SC/ST MPs of BJP who met him today that their demands of not implementing creamy layer in SC/ST category and not making any sub-categorization in SC-ST reservation will be considered. It is appropriate and it will be welcomed if it is done “.

She further said, “But it would have been better if in the debate before the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, the Attorney General on behalf of the Central Government had not argued in favor of implementing creamy layer among SC and ST and sub-categorizing them, then perhaps this decision did not happened.”

“Unless the decision of the Supreme Court of August 1, 2024 is neutralised through Constitutional amendment, state governments can use this decision as per their politics to implement sub-categorization of SC/ST category and creamy layer. Therefore, the Constitution Amendment Bill should be brought in this session,” she elaborated.