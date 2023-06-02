Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has said that the pathetic condition of Dalit and Muslim communities in the country is a bitter truth for which Congress, BJP and other political parties are responsible.

She tweeted on Friday that the statement made by the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his US tour about the pathetic condition of crores of Dalits and Muslims of India and the insecurity of their lives, property, religion, etc. is a bitter truth for which Congress, BJP at the center and the governments of other parties in the states are responsible.

“Whether it is the government of Congress, BJP or SP in other states including UP, injustices, atrocities and exploitation are common at every level on the poor and the deprived. Whereas in UP only the BSP government ruled by law and justice was done to all,” Mayawati claimed.

The BSP chief wrote, “History is full of dark chapters of incessant and innumerable communal riots and casteist incidents for political and electoral interests, for which allegations and counter-allegations are made. But due to these reasons people of these classes are continuously exploited-victimised and they are helpless despite having a benevolent constitution.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a visit to US where he has criticized the policies of the Modi government.