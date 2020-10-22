Home Minister Amit Shah replies to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday wishes on Thursday.

Extending gratitude towards the PM, Shah said, “It is a matter of great pride to work under your leadership and guidance.”

Thank you Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for your valuable wishes. It is a matter of great pride to work under your leadership and guidance. Your hard work and vision motivates us to work relentlessly towards #NewIndia. https://t.co/fRBnf3XZZH — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 22, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to his close friend and Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day on his birthday.

Praising Shah for his “dedication” towards his work, PM said, “Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India’s progress.”

“Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India’s progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India,” PM said in a tweet.