Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board accords grand welcome to 2 bronze winners at Paris Paralympics

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Monday accorded a grand welcome to Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar, the proud bronze medalists in the recently concluded Paralympics-2024 in Paris.

The dynamic duo, Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi nurtured and trained at the SMVD Sports Complex brought laurels to the nation with their exceptional performance. In recognition of their outstanding achievement, the Shrine Board felicitated them at a ceremonial event held at the SMVD Sports Complex at Katra.

SMVDSB Chief Executive Officer Anshul Garg congratulated Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar on their remarkable achievement at the Paris Paralympics, expressing immense pride in the success of these Shrine’s para-archers which has brought laurels not only for Jammu and Kashmir but for the entire nation.

Garg said that with their bronze medal win in the Mixed Team Compound Open Archery event, Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar have forever engraved their names in the archives of sporting history by cementing their status as Jammu and Kashmir’s pioneering Olympic medalists.

He exhorted that success in sports is not an overnight achievement but a culmination of years of dedication, hard work and perseverance and achievement of these medalists is a testament to their unwavering dedication, guidance of their coaches and above all, the divine blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi. Their success is giving a new impetus to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sports Complex by inspiring budding sportspersons and creating new sporting icons, he added.

The CEO reaffirmed the Shrine Board’s dedication to promoting various sports, particularly Olympic disciplines like shooting, archery and athletics to empower athletes to excel and bring glory to the nation.

He highlighted that the Board’s consistent annual investment of Rs 2.5 to 3 crore over the past 8-9 years in developing world-class sports infrastructure and nurturing talented athletes at its complex is now yielding remarkable results on international stages.

Sheetal Devi, a trailblazing para-archer, defied immense health challenges to revolutionise the sport with her innovative foot-shooting technique. Since her debut in 2019, she has accumulated an impressive array of accolades, including winning two gold medals and one silver at the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, earning a silver medal at the World Archery Para Championships-2023 in the Czech Republic, which secured her a spot in the 2024 Paris Paralympics and being ranked as the world’s number one in women’s compound para-archery.

Her remarkable journey so far is a testament to her unwavering determination and unrelenting passion for the sport.

Rakesh Kumar, para archer, who also overcame personal challenges and continues to push the boundaries of para archery, has made significant strides in his career since 2017 by representing India on the international stage. Some of his key achievements include winning Gold and silver medals at the Asian Para Games-2023 in individual and team events, Gold at the 2023 World Archery Para Championships besides, securing a bronze medal in the Mixed Team Compound Open Archery event at the Paris-2024 Paralympic Games.

The medalist’s achievements are a testament to the expert guidance and mentorship of their coaches, Kuldeep Vedwan and Abhilasha Chaudhary at the SMVDSB Sports Complex in Katra.

Sheetal and Rakesh Kumar expressed their gratitude to the Shrine Board for the warm welcome and felicitation stating that this recognition motivates them to work harder and bring more laurels to the country.

Among those present on the occasion were Addl. Chief Executive Officer, Jt. Chief Executive Officer SMVDSB, Director Sports, SMVD Sports Complex, other senior officials of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, coaches and sportspersons.