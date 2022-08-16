Master plan to redevelop AIIMS submitted to Center

A master plan to redevelop the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has been submitted to the Centre by Director AIIMS, Dr Randeep Guleria.

Addressing AIIMS faculty, doctors, and administrative staff, on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, Dr Guleria said, “A master plan project which aims to re-develop our infrastructure in a holistic manner by consolidating patient care, teaching research and administration, outpatient services and residential facilities has been submitted to the central government.”

“This project will result in the transformation of AIIMS, New Delhi, into a world-class medical University with the creation of fifty new operation theatres and over 3000 patient care beds, including 300 emergency beds,” he added.

The new project will help in installing research labs, animal facilities, clinical trial facilities, 4000 hostel units, and 14000 parking spaces.

Dr Guleria further said, “We have completed our preparatory work on this project and submitted the detailed report to the government, which has been notified as a re-development project by the government.”

He also stated that five different land parcels of the area, Masjid Moth, Ansari Nagar West, Ansari Nagar East, and Trauma center have also been amalgamated under a new category of Medical Education and Research University by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). This will add more flexibility to the campus.

“I am hopeful that in the 75th year of Independence, AIIMS will enter a new era of holistic transformation. Which will not only witness the physical infrastructure development but also the world-class digital backbone and assets built up.”

Earlier, the Central government decided to organize a two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ held between August 24 and 25, primarily to focus on improving the functioning of the AIIMS across the country. The experts and stakeholders will also discuss standards of teaching, learning, research, and service delivery for patients at AIIMS.

The focus will also be on evaluating “patient satisfaction”. Developing institutional procedures to make facilities available ‘at ease’ to the patients, sources told a news agency.

The Chintan Shivir will have directors from various AIIMS institutes in India and will focus on how AIIMS can become a common platform for various clinical research purposes.