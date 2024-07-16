Massive turnout expected at ‘Mudiya Poornima Fair’ in Mathura

The five-century-old ‘Mudiya Poornima’ fair is set to commence in Mathura on Wednesday. About one crore devotees are expected to attend the fair this year.

The UP Tourism Department has developed essential tourism facilities under the Prasad Scheme of the Central government, such as façade lighting at Kusum Sarovar, to ensure a comfortable experience for visitors coming from across the country and the world.

A sea of devotees is expected to attend the 21-km ‘parikrama’ (circumambulation) around Goverdhan, Giriraj Ji hillock in Mathura, following a bath in Mansi Ganga and offering prayers at the Daanghati temple in Goverdhan during the massive Mudiya Purnima Fair, one of the largest in North India.

The UP Tourism Department and the district administration have fully geared up for the major event in the Braj region known as ‘Mudiya Poornima’.

The fair will begin on July 17 and conclude on July 22, with the main event, Guru Purnima, taking place from July 20 to July 21. Devotees are arriving from various states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and the NCR region. With an expected turnout of about one crore people, a large influx of vehicles is anticipated. To manage this, multi-level parking facilities have been constructed under the Prasad Scheme. Besides, a PA system, seating benches, and dustbins have been provided. Cameras have been installed to monitor the vast crowd efficiently.

UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh stated here on Tuesday that ensuring the convenience of devotees attending the fair is a top priority. The department aims to provide a special experience for visitors coming from distant places. As part of this initiative, necessary tourist facilities have been developed. Moreover, beyond Mathura and the Mudiya Poornima Fair, efforts are being made to develop tourist places and facilities throughout the state, he claimed.