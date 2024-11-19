After Kashi and Mathura, plea in court claims Jama Masjid in Sambhal is Shri Harihar Temple

After Kashi and Mathura, a petition was filed in a local court on Tuesday, calling the Jama Masjid of Sambhal the Harihar Temple.

Five litigants, including Rishiraj Giri of Kela Devi Temple, Sambhal, have filed the claim in the Civil Judge Senior Division court of Chandausi in Sambhal district.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for November 29.

Plaintiff’s lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain and Rishiraj Giri of Kela Devi Temple Sambhal have claimed that the Jama Masjid was originally the Harihar Temple. This claim was presented by Vishnu Shankar Jain on behalf of Harishankar Jain.

In the petition, a request has also been made to the court for the appointment of a lawyer commissioner to survey the disputed premises. Besides, an application has also been submitted for video and photography during the survey.

Lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain said that the Harihar temple in Sambhal was demolished and Jama Masjid was constructed in its place. He claimed that historical evidence suggests that Babar converted the Harihar Temple into a mosque in 1529. “Proof of this is also found in Babar Nama,” the petition claimed.