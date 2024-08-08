Manufacturers found selling machine-made carpets in the name of hand-woven products

In a surprise inspection, the Director of Handicrafts and Handloom (H&H) Kashmir uncovered serious issues with deceptive practices in the carpet industry, with machine-made carpets being modified to mimic handmade carpets by adding tassels that resemble those of traditional handmade products.

These deceptive practices were discovered in Srinagar’s downtown areas, particularly in Gojwara, Buchpora, and Sazgaripora, said an official spokesman on Thursday.

The inspection targeted several prominent carpet production and sales units, exposing that these businesses were misrepresenting machine-made carpets as authentic handmade products. These misleading carpets were then distributed to various showrooms throughout the valley.

This incident follows the recent blacklisting of a showroom along the Srinagar-Narbal-Tangmarg-Gulmarg tourist corridor, where deceptive carpets had previously been seized by the Department’s Quality Control wing, the spokesman said.

This kind of deception not only misleads buyers but also jeopardizes the reputation of Kashmir’s handicraft industry. In response, the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir is taking rigorous measures against the involved dealers to address and correct these issues.

Director Handicrafts and Handloom emphasized the severity of these findings, stating, “Maintaining the integrity of our handicrafts and handloom industry is crucial. Such fraudulent practices damage the reputation of genuine artisans and deceive consumers who value authentic craftsmanship. We are committed to taking strong action to ensure all products meet the highest standards of authenticity.”

Department is conducting a thorough review of the affected units. Immediate steps include suspending operations at these facilities and launching comprehensive investigations to hold those responsible accountable. Additionally, stricter monitoring and certification processes will be put in place to prevent future instances of deception.

Director also assured that efforts will be heightened to support and protect authentic artisans, who are vital to Kashmir’s cultural heritage. The department remains dedicated to preserving the authenticity of Kashmiri handicrafts and ensuring that consumers receive products that genuinely reflect traditional craftsmanship.

The public and industry stakeholders are urged to report any concerns or suspicions regarding product authenticity to the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, the spokesman added.