J&K’s handmade carpets get QR code mechanism

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched a QR Code-based mechanism, which is the first of its kind in the country, for certification and labeling of handmade carpets of J&K.

With the QR-based application, customers can check and verify the authenticity and other requisite details of carpets produced in Jammu Kashmir UT.

The Lt Governor observed that J&K Handicrafts are the repository of India’s creative traditions that is serving as a cultural expression for centuries. This creative tradition is strikingly visible in handmade carpets with intricate designs & subtle shades.

With the help of modern technology, we will be able to standardize the uniqueness of handmade carpets & boost exports of J&K’s carpet industry in the international market, he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also felicitated UT’s awardees of Handicrafts & Handloom.

“I truly admire the painstaking work of all the craftsmen and carpet weavers. The government is providing training & financial support to strengthen the priceless artistic and cultural heritage of J&K UT”, he said.

The Lt Governor said that J&K has a unique identity in the global market for handloom and handicraft products. He noted that the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology has taken several important steps for GI certification, testing, labeling, and training to promote Kashmiri carpets.

“Government of Jammu and Kashmir has introduced Export Incentive Scheme. Under this scheme, the incentive of 10% of the total volume of GI-certified handicrafts and handloom products exported to any country, with maximum reimbursement up to Rs. five crores shall be provided to eligible exporters registered with the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom”, he added.

The Department of Handicrafts & Handloom and Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), Srinagar shall launch a massive awareness & promotional campaign within and outside the UT to popularize GI of hand-knotted carpets so that its demand gains popularity across the globe, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor said that presently carpets are being exported from Jammu and Kashmir to at least 25 countries. In 2020-21, carpets worth Rs 115 crore were exported to Germany, Rs 34 crore worth to the USA, Rs 36 crore to UAE, and Rs 22 crore to the Netherlands.