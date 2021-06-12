In a bid to aid the lives of 25,000 carpet weavers of Mirzapur, an e-auction of carpets titled the ‘Social Fabric 2.0 – Weaves of Solidarity’ is being held.

Proceedings of the second edition of the auction, organized by OBEETEE, will be utilised towards the medical aid, monthly rations, vaccination drives, education and training for the weavers’ and artisans’ community.

Being held on the brand’s website, the auction will continue for a month and the results will be announced by the mid of July 2021.

Angelique Dhama, CEO, shares: “Weavers are our family and the Weaves of Solidarity is the faith to sustain the livelihood of Mirzapur weavers. As a company, we have always taken the initiative that is in the best interest of our family, and abiding by the same we are back with Social Fabric 2.0 e Weaves of Solidarity auction.

It is an initiative inspired by an abiding passion to celebrate the creator and to turn the spotlight on the hands behind the art. And in doing so revealing what you bid for, transforms a life even as it passes the craft onto the next generation into continuity. We strongly stand with our weaves and aim to support them in the best manner in these difficult times.”

Through the first edition of the e-auction, the brand raised approximately Rs 10 lakhs in June 2020.

The fund was utilised towards the welfare of the artisans and weaver’s community through Donation to Project Mala to encourage education and even carpets were donated to them, Women Weaving Centres for Women Empowerment, and donations to the brands Foundation for rural development that also included sanitation of the villagers for which we built 2 more toilets at Village Chakrajarampur and Tiwaripur.