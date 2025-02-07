India’s Defence manufacturing boosted by quality assurance insights at 2025 QA Conclave

The Industry Quality Assurance (QA) Conclave, themed “Collaborative Quality Assurance: Bridging the Gap Between Industry and Defence,” was conducted here today. The event brought together senior officials, defence leaders, and industry professionals to explore innovative strategies that will strengthen India’s defence manufacturing capabilities.

In his keynote address, Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), spotlighted the significant strides made by India’s defence manufacturing sector under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. He emphasised the critical role of innovation, collaboration, and a strong quality assurance mindset in positioning India as a global leader in defence exports.

Advertisement

“Quality assurance is pivotal in driving innovation and excellence. By embracing collaboration and technological advancements, India can transform into a global powerhouse in defence manufacturing,” said Kumar.

Advertisement

The conclave also featured insights from several prominent figures in the defence sector. Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, Chief of Materiel of the Indian Navy, outlined the importance of technical innovation, rigorous testing, and strong collaboration in building a robust defence ecosystem. “Innovation and collaboration form the foundation of a quality-driven defence sector,” he remarked.

N Manoharan, Director General of Quality Assurance, underscored the significance of a solid QA-industry partnership, advocating for standardised and innovative processes that mitigate risk and improve the overall quality of defence manufacturing.

Rear Admiral Iqbal Singh Grewal, Additional Director General (QA) Warship Production, stressed the role of emerging technologies in enhancing quality assurance processes, enabling more efficient production timelines and reducing project delays. The discussions covered diverse topics such as proactive quality control strategies, type testing, and global certification standards—all designed to ensure timely project completions without compromising quality.

The conclave also delved into the growing importance of advanced technologies and their transformative impact on quality assurance in the defence manufacturing process, fostering greater indigenisation.

Organised by the Directorate General of Quality Assurance, the event served as a dynamic platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and brainstorming among stakeholders, including shipyard executives, QA professionals, and policymakers. The conclave provided valuable insights into how effective collaboration between the defence sector and shipbuilding industries can drive indigenisation and excellence in manufacturing.