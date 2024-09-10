Manipur violence: Total curfew imposed in Imphal West and East

In view of escalating violence in Manipur, district magistrates of Imphal West and Imphal East have imposed a total curfew starting from 11 am on Tuesday.

The orders, issued on Monday, have suspended earlier curfew relaxations in both districts, which had permitted movement between 5 am and 10 pm.

In seperate orders, the District Magistrates of both districts stated that curfew relaxations have been revoked until further notice.

“This office, vide order of even no. dated 9th September 2024, issued a curfew relaxation order under Cril. Misc Case No. 5 of 2024 for relaxing curfew imposed under Section 163 of BNSS, 2023, in Imphal East district with the relaxation period from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm on 10th September, 2024. Now, due to the developing law and order situation in the district, the above-mentioned relaxation order stands cancelled with immediate effect, i.e., from 11:00 am of 10th September 2024, one of the order said, adding “there is total curfew in Imphal East district with immediate effect and until further orders.”

However, personnel from essential services, including health workers, public health engineering, municipal officials, power department employees, media personnel, those working at petrol pumps, and individuals travelling to or from flights, would be exempt from the restrictions, the order stated.

The fresh prohibitory measures come after the law and order situation worsened in the state.

This also comes after renewed clashes in the state, where six people were killed on Saturday in violence between the Kuki and Meitei ethnic communities.

Manipur has been under a spell of violence and deaths for more than a year now. The ethenic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities have resulted in the death of more than 230 personnel.

More than 50,000 people have lost their homes and are forced to live in shelter homes due to the violence.

The fresh violence erupted after suspected militants fired long-range rocket, resulting in the death of a priest and wounding five others.