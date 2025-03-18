After clashes, tribes in Manipur call off shutdown, vow to restore peace

The apex bodies of two tribes, the Hmar Inpui and the Zomi Council, jointly resolved to restore peace and normalcy in the district.

An official statement read, “In a joint decision, the Hmar Inpui and Zomi Council have agreed to end the shutdown and cease all activities disrupting normal life in Churachandpur district with immediate effect.”

The two organisations issued a joint appeal to the public, urging everyone to remain calm and avoid actions that might reignite conflict. “We call upon everyone to maintain peace and harmony for the security and well-being of the community,” read the appeal.

A curfew was imposed as a precautionary measure on Monday following an assaulted on a Hmar tribal leader on Sunday triggering violent clashes between the Hmar and Zomi communities. Armed with batons, members of the two tribes confronted each other, leading to injuries and vandalism of property, according to the police.

The recent clash is part of a larger ethnic conflict that has gripped Manipur since May 2023, predominantly involving Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups. The violence has led to over 250 deaths and displacement of thousands as the communities struggle to coexist amid deep-seated animosity and political uncertainty.

The crisis escalated to such an extent that the Central government had to impose President’s rule in the state on February 13, 2024 following the resignation of N Biren Singh as chief minister. Though the state assembly’s tenure runs until 2027, it remains under suspended animation.

Authorities in Manipur have been grappling with sporadic violence, attempting to mediate peace between warring factions. Community leaders from both Hmar and Zomi are calling for dialogue and reconciliation to prevent further violence.