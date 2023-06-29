Follow Us:

Manipur Violence: 2 Meiteis killed at Sengjam Chirang

The incident happened today morning when armed Kuki militants opened fire at around 5.30 am. A heavy exchange of fire ensued thereafter when the Meitei Village Volunteer Guards returned.

Statesman News Service | Imphal | June 29, 2023 10:08 pm

[Representational Photo : iStock]

