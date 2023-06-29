Manipur Violence: 2 Meiteis killed at Sengjam Chirang

Two Meiteis were killed today morning at Sengjam Chirang under Lamshang Police Station of Imphal West District. The incident happened today morning when armed Kuki militants opened fire at around 5.30 am. A heavy exchange of fire ensued thereafter when the Meitei Village Volunteer Guards returned. Some five Kukis militants are believed to have been killed also in the exchange of fire but the same could not be confirmed from the police. One of the deceased is said to be an Indian Navy personnel who had returned home on Leave. Two persons also sustained injuries in this morning shootout at Sengjam Chirang and have been admitted to hospitals in Imphal. In the evening when the police was bringing one of the two dead bodies for autopsy at Imphal they were halted at the Imphal bazar by the women vendors and demanded that Chief Minister N. Biren Singh should come and apologize for the death. Other sources indicated that they were planning to take the dead body to his residence. The situation soon took an ugly turn and the Police had to resort to heavy tear gassing and blank fire for about an hour or so. Also heavy tear gassing occurred at Bishenpur District Head Quarters when Police halted the motorcade of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi who had arrived at Imphal today and was proceeding towards Churachandpur where the present problem had originated on the 3rd of May. The police action was necessitated when hundreds of women folks suddenly appeared on the scene and demanded that the police should allow Rahul Gandhi to proceed on to Churachandpur. Rahul Gandhi then returned to Imphal and flew to Churachandpur by a helicopter where he interacted with the victims of the ongoing conflict. He is scheduled to meet the intelligentsia and members of the Civil Society Organizations in Imphal.