Manipur security crisis deepens

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent 20 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to Manipur to address worsening violence and escalating tensions between ethnic groups in the state.

This deployment, bringing an additional 2,000 personnel, responds to renewed attacks and heightened unrest, including a targeted assault on police forces.

Recent clashes in the Jiribam district on Monday saw insurgents launching an attack on the Borobekra police station and a nearby Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp, resulting in at least ten militants killed and a substantial weapons seizure.

Advertisement

Manipur has been gripped by ethnic conflict since May 2023, when violent clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities erupted, reportedly due to disputes over Scheduled Tribe (ST) status demands, leaving approximately 200 people dead and thousands displaced.

The MHA’s move to reinforce security in the region follows significant episodes of violence, as various groups have called for additional forces to protect displaced residents and manage the ongoing tensions.

With the new CAPF forces, now totaling 218 companies, personnel are stationed in key areas like Imphal Valley and Churachandpur, aiming to stabilize these volatile zones.

The current deployment is scheduled to last through November 30, though it may be extended if the situation remains unstable.

In addition to personnel reinforcement, the central government has stationed senior CRPF officials in Manipur to coordinate between CAPF units, state police, and local administration, especially in violence hotspots across the state.

Meanwhile, efforts continue to restore order, though sporadic skirmishes persist, underscoring the complexity of the region’s ethnic and political landscape.