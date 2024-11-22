Manipur hostage killing handed over to NIA: CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday confirmed that the case involving the killing of six hostages in Jiribam has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He said despite this, the state government will remain actively involved in monitoring the progress of the investigation to ensure justice.

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly appointed Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur, D Krishnakumar, at the Raj Bhavan’s Durbar Hall in Imphal, the Chief Minister expressed his deep concern over the recent violence at Borobekra in Jiribam district.

On the sidelines of the event, Singh addressed the media, highlighting the gravity of the attack by armed groups on Borobekra, which houses a relief camp sheltering 115 displaced individuals and a police station. The attackers, armed with sophisticated weapons, including rocket launchers, attempted to overrun the area.

Prompt retaliation by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) mitigated further loss of life, but several innocent lives were still lost.

Singh commended the CRPF for their swift response, emphasizing the state’s commitment to closely track the investigation into the hostage killings. He assured the public that operations against the armed groups responsible for the attack are ongoing.

The Chief Minister also criticized the Congress party for its alleged role in the state’s ongoing unrest. He accused the party of allowing “foreigners” into Manipur through an agreement signed in 2008 during P Chidambaram’s tenure as Union Home Minister.

Singh stated that the current government has taken robust steps to prevent illegal foreign groups from operating within India.

The crisis has further fueled political tension, with Singh dismissing a recent controversial post by Chidambaram on social media platform X as an attempt to deflect responsibility.

Manipur continues to grapple with the fallout from the attack as authorities work to restore peace and ensure justice for victims.