Manipur Govt resumes inter-district public transport amid fragile peace

The Manipur government announced the resumption of inter-district public transport services between the state capital, Imphal, and several hill districts starting Wednesday, under strict security measures.

The decision follows a relative lull in the ethnic violence that has plagued the state for over a year.

This marks the government’s second attempt in 19 months to restore public bus services, which were halted amid ongoing clashes between the Imphal valley-based Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo tribes predominantly residing in the hill districts.

According to an official order issued by Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, the decision was made after a thorough review of the state’s law-and-order situation, the availability of security forces, and feasibility reports from various agencies.

Public buses will operate along the following routes: Imphal to Senapati via Kangpokpi: Connecting the Naga-majority Senapati district and the Kuki-Zo-dominated Kangpokpi. Imphal to Churachandpur via Bishnupur: Linking the Kuki-Zo-majority Churachandpur and the Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district.

The movement will be restricted to specific hours, and the general public wishing to travel must coordinate with their respective Deputy Commissioners’ offices.

The state government emphasized that this initiative is aimed at addressing public grievances over restricted mobility.

Citizens have been urged to cooperate and avoid acts of violence, with a stern warning that any disruptions to the vehicle movements will result in legal action.

The earlier attempt to resume public transport in December 2023 was met with resistance. Buses running between Imphal and Churachandpur saw minimal passengers, while those heading to Kangpokpi had to retreat due to barricades set up by protestors.

Manipur has been in the grip of ethnic strife since clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities erupted in May 2023. The violence has claimed at least 258 lives and displaced thousands.

While the state government’s efforts aim to restore normalcy, challenges remain in navigating the deep-rooted divisions between the valley and hill communities.

The success of this renewed transport initiative could signal a step toward healing and stability in the conflict-ridden state.