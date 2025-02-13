President’s rule imposed in Manipur days after CM Biren Singh’s resignation

Days after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh stepped down, President’s Rule was imposed in the violence-hit state on Thursday.

According to an official notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, issued a proclamation under Article 356 of the Constitution, citing a situation where the state government cannot function as per constitutional provisions.

“I, Droupadi Murmu, President of India, have received a report from the Governor of the State of Manipur, and after considering the report and other information received by me, I am satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the government of that state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of India…,” the notification read.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 356 of the Constitution, and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I hereby proclaim that I – assume to myself as President of India all functions of the Government of the State of Manipur and all powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor of that state; declare that the powers of the Legislature of the said State shall be exercisable by or under the authority of Parliament,” it added.

The State Legislative Assembly has also been put under suspended animation, said BJP MP Sambit Patra.

The state has been witnessing ethnic clashes and violence for months, prompting the Centre to step in and take direct control of governance through the imposition of Article 356.

On February 9, N Biren Singh stepped down as chief minister, submitting his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan around 5:20 pm.

Biren Singh’s tenure as chief minister has been marked by prolonged ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, which erupted in May 2023.

The conflict has resulted in over 200 deaths and the displacement of thousands, deepening divisions in the state. His leadership faced significant criticism over the handling of the crisis, with allegations of bias from various quarters. Despite repeated interventions by the Central government, peace remained elusive.

Against this backdrop, the demand for a separate administration for Kuki-Zo-dominated areas has further complicated the political landscape.