Manipur CM presents deficit budget amid economic crisis and ethnic unrest

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh presented a deficit budget of Rs 1,526 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, outlining an estimated total expenditure of Rs 34,899 crore.

Speaking at the sixth session of the 12th Manipur Assembly, Singh highlighted the economic challenges faced by the state, primarily driven by ongoing ethnic unrest.

The civil strife has a significantly impact on the state’s economy, leading to a drop in revenue collections and increased spending on security and relief operations.

Singh noted that the turmoil has also exacerbated inflation, with a sharp rise in food and petrol prices. For the upcoming fiscal year, the state’s total gross expenditure is projected at Rs 34,899 crore, sourced from the consolidated fund.

The revenue expenditure is expected to reach Rs 20,628 crore, while the capital outlay is pegged at Rs 8,616 crore. Total receipts are anticipated to be Rs 34,815 crore, with revenue receipts at Rs 27,716 crore and capital receipts at Rs 7,099 crore. Manipur’s own tax and non-tax revenues are estimated at Rs 2,470 crore and Rs 300 crore, respectively.

Singh acknowledged the crucial role played by the Central government’s assistance in mitigating revenue losses due to the ethnic conflict. The Centre approved a special assistance package of Rs 500 crore to address revenue shortfalls.

Additionally, Rs 565 crore was allocated for externally aided projects in 2023-24, funding key infrastructure developments. Security-related expenditures received more than Rs 150 crore, while a special relief package of Rs 101.75 crore was provided for operating relief camps for displaced individuals.

Another Rs 209.45 crore was sanctioned for ongoing relief and rehabilitation schemes.

The Central government also approved Rs 145.18 crore for a scheme to provide temporary shelters for 3,000 displaced families.

Furthermore, under the “Flood Management and Border Area Program,” Rs 220 crore was allocated for flood management projects across 10 river basins in the state, with significant progress reported.

These measures underscore the combined efforts of the state and central governments to stabilise Manipur’s economy and provide relief to those affected by the unrest.