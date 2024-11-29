Manipur Boils Over AFSPA Reimposition, Killings, and Missing Worker Case

Thousands of protesters rallied in the Lamlai constituency of Imphal East district on Thursday, demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) and justice for the killings of three women and three children in Jiribam district.

Organized by Meira Paibis and local clubs, the rally covered 4.5 kilometers, starting from Nongada and culminating in Yorbung, as demonstrators chanted slogans against the law and the violence it perpetuates.

A woman protester emphasized that AFSPA has caused immense suffering in both the Imphal Valley and Naga areas, adding, “The government’s failure to recognize our plight shows its indifference to the people’s suffering.”

Meanwhile, in Jiribam, volunteers from the student wing of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) launched a two-day campaign demanding intensified operations against Kuki-Zo militants and the repeal of AFSPA.

They locked multiple government offices and forced employees to vacate, citing the failure of authorities to act against violence in the region.

The unrest follows the Centre’s recent decision to reimpose AFSPA in six police station areas, including the violence-hit Jiribam, Sekmai, and Lamlai. This decision has drawn sharp criticism from locals and rights groups who view AFSPA as a tool of repression.

Missing Meitei Worker Sparks Protests, High Court Intervenes

The disappearance of 54-year-old Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, a works supervisor for the Military Engineering Services (MES), has triggered widespread protests in Manipur. Singh, a resident of Khukrul in Imphal West, was last seen on Monday afternoon when he left for Leimakhong Military Station in Kangpokpi. His family and community fear foul play, given the ongoing tensions in the state.

A Joint Action Committee (JAC) advocating for Singh’s safety filed a petition with the Manipur High Court, prompting the court to direct the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) to submit a status report by November 29.

In the meantime, Meitei women protesters have intensified their demonstrations, blocking roads leading to the Leimakhong Army Camp and halting the movement of army vehicles. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh assured the public that extensive search operations involving state police, paramilitary, and the Army are underway. Tracker dogs and CCTV footage are being used to trace Singh’s movements, and his co-workers are being questioned.

The incident has further deepened distrust between locals and security forces, with growing demands for transparency in the investigation and Singh’s safe return.

AFSPA, enacted in 1958, grants special powers to armed forces in “disturbed areas” but has been criticized for its role in human rights violations. While parts of Manipur were declared AFSPA-free in April 2023, recent violence led to its reimposition in key areas. The current protests reflect growing frustration over the government’s inability to balance security with justice, particularly in regions marred by ethnic conflict.