Manchester’s Jacob now monk Jai Kishan Saraswati

At the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, tourists from France, England, Belgium, Canada, Ecuador, Brazil, and other countries are flocking to the banks of the Sangam, drawn by the spiritual allure of Indian traditions and Sanatan culture.

Among them is Jacob, a resident of Manchester, England, who has fully embraced Sanatan culture and renounced worldly life to become Jai Kishan Saraswati.

He shared his journey of transformation, revealing that he has lived in India for nearly a decade. He has traveled extensively across the country, visiting holy cities such as Kashi, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura, Vrindavan, Ujjain, and Puri. This is his first visit to Prayagraj and the Mahakumbh. He recounted how, during the Haridwar Kumbh, he took spiritual initiation (diksha) from Juna Akhara’s Mahamandaleshwar Swami Umakantananda and embraced the life of a monk.

Before his spiritual transformation, Jai Kishan Saraswati studied Bachelor of Arts in Manchester and worked in a creative agency in England. He was always drawn to India’s culture and spirituality, leading him to study the Bhagavad Gita and learn Hindi and Sanskrit.

In 2013, he visited Kashi for the first time, and his deepening connection with Sanatan culture eventually led him to renounce his previous life. Since then, he has accompanied Swami Umakantananda on his travels and spiritual endeavours.

At the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, he experienced his first Amrit Snan at the Sangam with the Juna Akhara, describing it as a profoundly spiritual moment unlike any he had ever felt before. For him, the Mahakumbh symbolizes the unparalleled spiritual power of Indian culture.