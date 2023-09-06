Man with 12 pythons arrested at Chennai airport

World Cup 2023: Tickets for India matches in Chennai, Delhi and Pune go on sale on August 31
Customs officials at the Chennai airport have arrested a man for attempting to smuggle 12 pythons which were concealed in his luggage.
According to information, the accused was arrested on Tuesday upon his arrival from Bangkok
He was apprehended by the Customs officers due to suspicious behavior.
“Upon inspecting his checked-in luggage, 12 pythons were recovered and subsequently seized under the Customs Act,” an official saud
The accused was produced before a local court which remanded him to a 14-day judicial custody
