Man stabbed to death after fight over umpire’s decision in rural cricket match

Fight between rival groups of supporters over a decision of the umpire in a rural cricket match in Cuttack district ended in the murder of a cricket fan in Cuttack district on Sunday.

The unsavoury incident took place at Manhisalanda village under Choudwar police station jurisdiction. The deceased has been identified as Lucky Rout, a resident of the same village. Rout was allegedly stabbed to death by a sharp-edged knife by the suspected assailant Smruti Ranjan Rout, police said.

The umpiring decision over a ‘no ball’ took an ugly turn as the rival group of supporters was locked in a scuffle. During the course of scuffle and verbal duel, the accused Smrutitiranjan in a fit of rage stabbed Rout. The attack turned fatal as Rout was later received dead at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The assailant is absconding. A special police team has been constituted to nab the killer at the earliest, police said.

Meanwhile, a tense situation prevailed in the village. Armed police forces have been deployed to thwart possible breach of law and order situations, police added.