Man stabbed to death in Delhi’s Timarpur over matchbox, Two juveniles held

The Delhi Police apprehended two juveniles for allegedly killing a man following an altercation when the duo asked for a matchbox from the deceased, the police said on Sunday.

The two were apprehended within 12 hours of the incident, while the knife used in the commission of the crime has also been recovered by the police from one of the CCL’s (Child in Conflict with Law) possession. Both have been sent to Observation Home for Boys (OHB- 2) in protective custody the police added and further probe into the incident was underway.

On Saturday, the police received a PCR call about the stabbing incident, and upon reaching the spot the police man found a pool of blood in and around the autorickshaw. He was told the injured victim was shifted to the Hindu Rao hospital, but by the time he reached the health facility, the victim was declared dead by the doctors.

Advertisement

The police were handed the medico-legal case report at the hospital and later the police registered a case. Thereafter, the crime scene was inspected by the Crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team.

During the probe, an eye witness recorded his statement and while scanning the CCTV footage, the accused were identified and with the help of local intelligence, two CCLs were held.

During questioning, the two revealed that one of them had asked the victim for a matchbox. When he refused, an altercation took place between them. In the ensuing melee, one of the juveniles assaulted the victim with a sharp-edged weapon, and soon after that both of them fled the spot.

It was found that one of them was previously involved in a heinous crime registered at Police Station Timarpur.

Meanwhile, a post mortem of the deceased has been conducted and the body was handed over to his relatives, a senior police official added.