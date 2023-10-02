Man murders his 92-year-old mother, sets body ablaze in Odisha

The police said that Samir had been released from jail just one week ago after serving a sentence of around three years for a criminal offence. On Saturday night, Samir and Manjula had a disagreement over some domestic problems while they were alone in the house. In a fit of rage, Samir allegedly strangled his mother and then burned her body inside the house to get rid of the evidence. The villagers caught the accused and gave him to the police.

