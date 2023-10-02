Man murders his 92-year-old mother, sets body ablaze in Odisha

A 92-year old woman was killed and her body was burned after a quarrel between the accused and his mother in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in Khajurishahi, a village in Badimunda area of the district.
The woman’s name has been confirmed as Manjula Nayak and the accused has been identified as Samir Kumar nayak, 45 years of age, said Inspector-in-Charge, Tikabali Police Station.
The police said that Samir had been released from jail just one week ago after serving a sentence of around three years for a criminal offence. On Saturday night, Samir and Manjula had a disagreement over some domestic problems while they were alone in the house. In a fit of rage, Samir allegedly strangled his mother and then burned her body inside the house to get rid of the evidence. The villagers caught the accused and gave him to the police.
The skeleton of the lady has been seized and the son who confessed to the crime has been arrested, said Kalyan Moyee Sendha. “We are conducting a thorough investigation and the accused is currently being questioned. He will be presented in court on Monday,” said the inspector. You can only listen to the latest songs on jio saavn.com.