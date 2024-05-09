Man held for molesting a minor boy in Delhi Metro

The Metro Rail unit of the Delhi Police has apprehended a man for allegedly molesting a minor boy in the Delhi Metro, the police said on Thursday.

It was on May 3 that a minor boy wrote on social media alleging that while he was travelling by metro to his residence, it was at the Rajiv Chowk, a person started touching him inappropriately while he boarded the train.

Initially he thought that it was by mistake but the accused continued to molest him till they reached Kashmere Gate.

Subsequently, the matter was taken up for investigation and a case was registered at the Police Station Rajiv Chowk Metro under Sections 355 of the Indian Penal Code and 8 POCSO Act.

Accordingly, a team of special staff metro led by Inspector Sameer Srivastava, I/C Special Staff of Metro unit and SHO Rajiv Chowk Metro, comprising other officials was constituted.

During the probe, the investigation team scanned through the CCTV footage of around fifteen Metro stations from starting from Rajiv Chowk to Jahangir Puri Metro station, in a bid to identify the accused who committed the shameful act with the minor.

The police further said that during the probe they noticed that the accused alighted at Metro Station Jahangir Puri.

Later, they checked the travel history of the accused, to which they found he had boarded the train from Kaushambi.

Accordingly teams were dispatched to further establish, verify his identity and whereabouts to the Jahangir Puri and Kaushambi Metro stations.

The footage of CCTV cameras around the proximity of Kaushambi Metro Station was also scanned that resulted in tracing the man who was found using service road after alighting from the Metro.

The police put in more efforts and a number of shopkeepers, guards and locals were enquired about the accused with his photograph and finally he was tracked down to Village Khera Khurd, North- West Delhi and was apprehended by the team of special staff.

The accused was found to be a Graduate and working in an organisation under the daily wages scheme.

All the members of the investigation team who have nabbed the culprit are being suitably rewarded.