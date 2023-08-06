Man held at Hyderabad airport with gold valued at Rs 1.18cr

The Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad have apprehended a man for allegedly attempting to smuggle in gold valued at Rs 1.18 crore by concealing it in his underwear, an official said on Sunday.

According to a senior Customs official, the individual was detained on Saturday, on the basis of specific intelligence input.

“The accused had arrived in Hyderabad from Dubai. Gold in paste form was discovered concealed in the passenger’s underwear,” the official said.

The official further mentioned that the accused had committed an offence punishable under Sections 132 and 135 of the Customs Act.

The passenger was arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act, and the gold recovered from the passenger was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act.