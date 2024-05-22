Maliwal refuses to buy Kejriwal’s assurance on her allegation

Reacting to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal breaking his silence on the alleged misconduct with her, RS MP Swati Maliwal refused to accept his assurance after “so much happened following the incident”.

Maliwal, in a X post, wrote, “After unleashing the entire army of leaders and volunteers at me, calling me a BJP agent, assassinating my character, leaking edited videos, victim shaming me, roaming around with the accused, letting him re-enter the crime scene and tamper evidence and protesting in favour of the accused, the Chief Minister, in whose drawing-room I was beaten up, has finally said that he wants free and fair investigation in the matter.”

She further wrote, “Irony died a thousand deaths. I don’t buy this one bit.”

Earlier in the day, the Delhi chief minister reportedly said in an interview with a news agency that he expects a fair investigation into the matter and justice should be served.

Before the statement of Kejriwal, Maliwal alleged pressure on everyone in the AAP to speak against her and do things to break her. She said those who support her would be shown the way out of the party.

In a tweet on X, Maliwal claimed that on Tuesday, she received a call from a senior party leader who told her about the situation in the party where everyone is under pressure and has been allegedly asked to say things against her and do things to so that she breaks down.

“Yesterday, I got a call from a senior leader of the party. He told me there is a lot of pressure on everyone, bad things have to be said against Swati, and have to break her by leaking her personal photos. It is being said that whoever supports her will be expelled from the party. Someone has been given the duty of conducting Press Conferences and someone has been assigned for posting tweets,” she claimed.

On May 13, Maliwal visited CM’s residence and alleged that Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar allegedly misbehaved with her. Kumar, who was later arrested, is currently under police custody.