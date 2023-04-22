Malaria elimination: Asia-Pacific Leaders’ conclave on April 24

As a precursor to World Malaria Day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will organise the Asia Pacific Leaders’ Conclave on Malaria Elimination, in partnership with the Asia Pacific Leaders Malaria Alliance (APLMA), here on Monday.

The conclave will be held under the guidance of Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The conclave aims to reaffirm political commitment to galvanise action for malaria elimination by 2030.

The conclave will provide a platform for leaders from the Asia Pacific region to discuss ongoing efforts towards malaria elimination and revitalise national and regional momentum towards the goal of an Asia Pacific Free from Malaria by 2030.

Sessions will include tracking regional and national progress, reaching “at-risk” populations, leveraging research, innovation, and new technologies to accelerate progress, and embracing a whole-of-government approach to eliminate the disease.

India has made remarkable progress towards malaria elimination in recent years and has been appreciated at the global level. Malaria cases and deaths also dropped by 85.1 per cent and 83.6 per cent, respectively, from 2015 to 2022.

Among the 11 countries that are part of the World Health Organization’s ‘High Burden to High Impact’ initiative, only India has reported a decline in malaria cases during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The conclave will be presided by Niti Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul. Health and Family Welfare Secretary Rajesh Bhushan; World Health Organisation Regional Director, SEARO Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Health Ministers from APLMA member nations including Dr Culwick Togamana, Minister of Health, Solomon Islands; and Dr Atonio Lalabalavu, Minister of Health, Fiji, will attend.

Senior representatives from various government departments, development partners and corporates will be present.