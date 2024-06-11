Make Yoga integral part of your life: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to make Yoga an integral part of their lives and said it “offers a sanctuary of calm, enabling us to navigate life’s challenges with calm and fortitude.”

In light of the upcoming Yoga Day on 21st June, the Prime Minister on Tuesday shared a set of videos that offer guidance on various Yoga Asanas and their benefits.

In a series of X posts, Mr Modi said: “As we approach this year’s Yoga Day, it is essential to reiterate our commitment to making Yoga an integral part of our lives and also encouraging others to make it a part of theirs.”

He said “In ten days from now, the world will mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, celebrating a timeless practice that celebrates oneness and harmony. Yoga has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, uniting millions across the globe in the pursuit of holistic well-being.”

Sharing the videos on X, he said “As Yoga Day approaches, I am sharing a set of videos that will offer guidance on various Asanas and their benefits. I hope this inspires you all to practice Yoga regularly.”

Last year, the Prime Minister led the historic International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, describing Yoga as a way of life, a living and dynamic concept, and participating in the Yoga protocol exercises with representatives of 180 nations.