Make health sector holistic & inclusive: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the health sector for successfully running the world’s largest vaccination campaign against Covid-19 that has established the efficiency and mission-oriented nature of India’s healthcare system.

He also emphasised the need for promoting drone technology for medical purposes while inaugurating the post-Union Budget webinar of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This is the fifth webinar in the series of post-Budget webinars addressed by the PM. Union Ministers, healthcare professionals from public and private sectors, and professionals from paramedics, nursing, health management, technology and research were present on the occasion.

Modi noted that the Budget builds upon the efforts to reform and transform the healthcare sector that have been undertaken during the last seven years. “We have adopted a holistic approach in our healthcare system. Today our focus is not only on health, but equally on wellness”, he emphasised.

The PM elaborated on three factors that underline the efforts of making the health sector holistic and inclusive. Firstly, expansion of modern medical science related infrastructure and human resources. Secondly, promotion of research in the traditional Indian medical systems like Ayush and their active engagement in the healthcare system. Thirdly, providing affordable healthcare to every citizen and every region of the country via modern and futuristic technology.

“It is our endeavour that critical healthcare facilities should be at the block level, at the district level, near the villages. This infrastructure needs to be maintained and upgraded from time to time. For this the private sector and other sectors will also have to come forward with more energy”, he added.

Modi informed that in order to strengthen the primary healthcare network, work on 1.5 lakh Health and Wellness Centers is also progressing at a brisk pace. Till now more than 85000 centers are providing the facility of routine checkup, vaccination and tests. In this budget, the facility of mental healthcare has also been added to them, he said.

On enhancing the medical human resources, the PM said “as the demand for healthcare services is increasing, we are also trying to create skilled health professionals accordingly. Therefore, a significant hike is made in the Budget for health education and human resource development related to healthcare as compared to last year.”

The PM called upon the healthcare community to work with a set time-frame on the task of taking these reforms forward with the help of technology with a focus on improving the quality of medical education and making that more inclusive and affordable.

On the factor of modern and futuristic technologies in the medical field, he lauded the platforms like CoWin that have established India’s reputation in the world with regard to digital health solutions. Similarly, he said, Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission provides an easy interface between the consumer and healthcare provider.

“With this, both getting and giving treatment in the country will become very easy. Not only this, it will also facilitate global access to India’s quality and affordable healthcare system”, said the PM about the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission.

He dwelled on the positive role of remote healthcare and telemedicine during the pandemic. He stressed the role of these technologies in reducing the health access divide between urban and rural India. Mentioning the upcoming 5G network and optical fiber network project for every village, the PM asked the private sectors to come forward to increase their partnership. He also emphasised the promotion of drone technology for medical purposes.