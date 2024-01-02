Make consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla an unforgettable event: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to make the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on 22 January an unprecedented and unforgettable event.

At a high-level review meeting here on Tuesday with state ministers and senior officials, the Chief Minister said that Ayodhya has drawn the attention of the entire world.

“Everyone wants to come to Ayodhya. The whole country is imbued with the spirit of Lord Shri Ram. This is also an opportunity for global branding of Uttar Pradesh,” he stressed.

Advertisement

The CM said that the state government will leave no stone unturned to ensure a pleasant and satisfying experience for the guests coming for the consecration ceremony and for tourists and devotees coming later. The state government will ensure that Ayodhya City sets the benchmark for safety, convenience, and cleanliness through the concerted efforts of people, he added.

Yogi said, “Only a few days are left for the completion of the much-awaited ritual of consecrating Shri Ram Lalla in the grand and divine Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Avadhpuri. This temple will be a ‘Rashtra Mandir’, symbolising cultural, spiritual and social unity of India”.

“The historic religious ritual of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) is an occasion of joy, pride and self-satisfaction for crores of Sanatan believers. The whole country is infused with the spirit of Shri Ram. Deepotsav will illuminate all temples on the evening of 22 January. Every Sanatan believer will welcome Ram Lalla by lighting the Ramjyoti at their homes/establishments. This is all unprecedented. It is an emotional moment,” he added.

The CM said that dignitaries from all over the country are gathering for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. On such a historic occasion, the entire Awadhpuri should be decorated grandly. In coordination with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Teerth Kshetra Trust and central agencies, all necessary arrangements should be made for traffic management and welcoming of guests according to the protocol.

Yogi said that a restaurant/store run by the state government in Awadhpuri should be established in the name of ‘Mata Shabari’. Similarly, a night shelter will be developed as ‘Nishadraj Guhya Guest House’. He added that other buildings too will be named after the characters of the Ramayana period.

The CM directed officials to make arrangements for the transportation of devotees/tourists from Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Lucknow by Volvo buses and helicopter services for their journey to Ayodhya. Three helipads are operational in Ayodhya and they should be properly utilized for the purpose, he said, adding that excellent hospitality facilities must be ensured for devotees and tourists.

The CM directed officials to organise cultural presentations featuring eminent artists from India and abroad. An enlightened conference should also be organised. ‘Cultural Art Boat Tour’ should also be organised along the Saryu Ji river, the CM said.