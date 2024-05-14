President Murmu, VP Dhankar condole loss of lives in Mumbai hoarding collapse

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar have condoled the deaths of eight people and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in a hoarding collapse incident in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area following heavy rains and dusty winds.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, “The news of several casualties due to the collapse of a hoarding in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and wish for the success of the relief and rescue operations.”

Vice President Dhankar also prayed for the speedy recovery of all those injured in the tragic incident.

“Distressed to learn about the loss of lives in a billboard collapse incident in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured,” VP Dhankar said.

Vivek Phansalkar, the Mumbai police commissioner, posted on X and assured people of strict action against those responsible for the incident.

“Heartfelt condolences to families who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate mishap at Ghatkopar today. The Mumbai Police team is on the spot in the rescue operation. We assure citizens that stringent legal action will be taken against those responsible for this mishap,” he said.

Notably, eight people have died and approximately 20-30 are trapped under the big hoarding that collapsed in Maharashtra’s Ghatkopar on Monday evening, where rescue operations are underway.

Mumbai police have registered a case under IPC 304, 338, 337, and 34 against owner Bhavesh Bhide and others at Pantnagar police station.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. CM Shinde also said that the government will bear all expenses for the treatment of those injured.

Eyewitness Swapnil Khupte said, “I was there when a big hoarding of some builder fell down, all the cars, bikes and people that were there got stuck. We helped people get out and somehow manage to escape.”

In another incident, an under-construction metal parking lot collapsed on a road in Wadala area of Mumbai, killing at least three people and leaving 59 others injured as unseasonal rainfall continues to create havoc across the city.