Maintain effective domination on border: DG BSF to troops

During his visit to various border observation posts (BOPs) in the Akhnoor Sector of Jammu, Director General of the BSF Nitin Agrawal on Wednesday asked the troops to maintain effective border domination to thwart continuous challenges from Pakistan.

The DG BSF witnessed the operational preparedness of field formations along the border. He is in Jammu for the past three days.

PV Rama Sastry, Special DG (Western Command), DK Boora, IG Jammu and other officers accompanied the DG.

BSF Sector commander and Batallion commanders briefed DG BSF on the ground and explained overall BSF deployment and domination of area under the prevailing security scenario.

He was also informed about border management aspects of BSF Battalions deployed in the area wherein the local border population is assisted in terms of regular civic action programmes and border area medical camps.

During the visit, the DG BSF interacted with troops and applauded their professional acumen in safeguarding the International Border in stringent conditions relentlessly.

The DG BSF on Tuesday visited the Samba Sector where he took stock of the cross-border drone and tunneling threats by Pakistani agencies.