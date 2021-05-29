Although Maharashtra’s Covid-19 daily infections continued to slide down but deaths remained high and the state toll raced past 94K-mark, health officials said here on Saturday.

Compared with the 973 deaths on Friday, the state reported 832 fatalities on Saturday, (comprising 443 fresh and 389 previous fatalities) – compared with the peak of 1,320 deaths (May 23) – pulling up the toll above the 94K-mark, from 93,198 to 94,030 now, the worst in the country.

The number of fresh cases remained below the 25K-level – and fell from 20,740 on Friday to 20,295 on Saturday, compared with the record peak of 68,631 (April 18), and the state tally catapulted past the 57-lakh mark, from 56,92,920 to 57,13,215 now.

In Mumbai, the new infections went above the 1K-level, from 924 on Friday to 1,038 today – and the city tally shot up from 702,522 to 703,560 till date, after touching the highest daily spike of 11,206 cases (April 4).

The deaths for the day fell from 30 on Friday to 25 on Saturday, and the total fatalities in the country’s commercial capital went up from 14,750 to 14,775 now – the highest in India.

The state’s death rate improved from 1.64 percent to 1.65 percent while the number of ‘active cases’ remained below the 3-Lakh mark – dropping from 289,088 to 276,573 now.

On the brighter side, as many as 31,964 fully cured patients returned home -higher than the number of fresh infections on Saturday – with the total increasing from 53,07,874 to 53,39,838 while the recovery rate further improved from 93.24 per cent to 93.46 per cent.

The Mumbai Circle – comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts – recorded a further fall in new cases, from 3,033 to 2,968 now -compared with the peak of 19,953 (April 11) infections.

Now, the MMR case-load has shot up from 15,24,377 to 15,27,345 and with 59 more deaths, the toll shot up from 27,458 to 27,583 now, in view of the reconciliation of fatalities.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation decreased -from 21,54,976 to 20,53,329 now, while those shunted to institutional quarantine went down from 16,078 to 14,981 on Saturday.