Logo

Logo

# India

Maharashtra: Two injured as trailer truck rams into pickup van on Pune-Bangalore Highway

In a tragic incident, two people were injured after a trailer truck carrying containers rammed into a pickup van on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | November 11, 2023 9:46 am

Maharashtra: Two injured as trailer truck rams into pickup van on Pune-Bangalore Highway

Visuals from the spot (Photo:ANI)

In a tragic incident, two people were injured after a trailer truck carrying containers rammed into a pickup van on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

According to the Pune Fire Department, the incident occurred on the Pune-Bangalore Highway.
The injured has been shifted to the hospital after the incident.
Further details are awaited.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts