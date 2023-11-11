Maharashtra: Two injured as trailer truck rams into pickup van on Pune-Bangalore Highway

Logistics unicorn Xpressbees raises $80 mn from Teachers’ Venture Growth
B2B logistics service provider Xpressbees has raised $80 million from Teachers’ Venture Growth (TVG), the investment arm of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.
In a tragic incident, two people were injured after a trailer truck carrying containers rammed into a pickup van on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
According to the Pune Fire Department, the incident occurred on the Pune-Bangalore Highway.
The injured has been shifted to the hospital after the incident.
Further details are awaited.
