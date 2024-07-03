Lonavala tragedy: Pune District administration issues prohibitory order at various picnic spots

In the aftermath of the devastating incident near Bhushi Dam, where five individuals were swept away by a waterfall on Sunday, the Pune district administration has taken prompt measures to ensure the safety of tourists during the monsoon season and issued a prohibitory order at various picnic spots across the district.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed at popular picnic spots waterfalls and dams area in Maval, Bhor, Velha, Junnar, Mulshi, Khed, and Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district including the dams region effective from July 2 to 31. These orders aim to prevent such tragedies and ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for tourists.

The administration has outlined a series of safety measures for hazardous tourist locations which includes identification and demarcation of dangerous areas presence of lifeguards and rescue teams, installation of warning boards etc.

The order has been issued by Pune District Collector Dr Suhas Diwase under newly implemented section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagari Suraksha Sanhita and the Disaster Management Act, 2005

The order prohibits Gatherings of five or more people restricted at the mentioned location, entering deep water bodies created naturally due to rains, taking selfies and creating reels at these sites, all vehicles banned from entering a one km radius of the waterfalls, alcohol-drinking selling also banned at nominated places.

The order also mentioned that any violators of the said rules would face action under the provisions of Section 223 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and the Disaster Management Act 2005.

Meanwhile in the aftermath of the Pune family drowning incident over 60 makeshift shops near Bhushi Dam were demolished during a joint anti-encroachment drive by the Lonavala Municipal Council and Central Railway on Tuesday.