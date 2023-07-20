Maharashtra schools to be closed as per rain situation: Shinde

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, has declared that the schools in heavy rain-affected areas would remain closed. The local government will make the final decision on this, according to the CM, taking into consideration the circumstances in each location.

Additionally, the notice for tomorrow i.e. July 21 (Friday) has been enhanced by the Indian Meteorological Department. IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for tomorrow.

Red alert has been issued for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Navi Mumbai (which is part of Raigad), Pune, Satara, and Ratnagiri.

On Thursday, 20 July, the government had stated that all schools in Mumbai would be closed. The order was given as life in India’s commercial capital was hampered by the nonstop rain for the previous two days. Mumbai is experiencing extremely heavy rains, which are causing traffic jams on all main highways and a disruption in local train service.

According to the IMD center in Mumbai, “due to active monsoon conditions, enhanced rainfall activity is expected over parts of Konkan and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 4-5 days”.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange signal on July 19, 2023, advising heavy to very heavy rainfall for various districts in Maharashtra, including Pune, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. It is anticipated that this warning will be in place until July 21.

Mumbai, which is on yellow alert, CM Eknath Shinde had ordered a holiday for schools on Thursday. Local government officials and district collectors in red alert zones will evaluate the situation and, if necessary, determine whether to proclaim a holiday, he had said.

In the coming five days, the Konkan, Goa, and central Maharashtra are expected to see heavy to very heavy rainfall, according to the IMD’s forecast of increased rainfall along the west coast. For the next 4-5 days, there will likely be moderate precipitation over the northeast, adjacent east India, and the plains of northwest India, with the exception of east Rajasthan.

In addition, the weather service has issued orange and yellow alerts for the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand on July 21 and July 19, 20, and 22 respectively.

