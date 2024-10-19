Maharashtra polls: NDA finalises seat-sharing formula, official announcement soon

In a significant development ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP-led NDA alliance has reportedly finalised its seat-sharing formula after a crucial late-night meeting at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence.

The meeting, which took place on Friday and went on till around 2 AM, was attended by key political leaders of the NDA’s alliance, known as Mahayuti in Maharashtra, including state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to a news agency, while a consensus had already been reached on 240 seats, the negotiations for the remaining 48 seats were held during the meeting.

Advertisement

After nearly four hours of talks, the alliance partners managed to build consensus on the distribution of these seats.

An official announcement on the seat-sharing formula and the details of is expected shortly at a joint press conference.

The Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on November 20 in a single phase while the results will be announced on November 23.