RajKummar Rao sets an early example by casting his vote

As Maharashtra heads to the polls today, Bollywood actor RajKummar Rao made headlines by being among the first to cast his vote. The actor, known for his performances in films like ‘Stree’, urged citizens to fulfill their democratic duty.

Speaking to reporters outside the polling booth, he emphasized, “It is very important to vote. Everyone, please step out and vote. This is the voting day; it is very important.”

RajKummar Rao, who was seen engaging with security personnel stationed at the booth, even stopped to take selfies with them.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan also exercised his franchise early in the day, joining the growing list of public figures encouraging voter participation.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm across Maharashtra’s 288 assembly constituencies. This year, approximately 9.7 crore voters are registered to decide the fate of 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents. Key players include the BJP, contesting 149 seats, and its allies Shiv Sena (81) and the NCP (59). The Congress is fielding 101 candidates, with Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) contesting 95 and 86 seats, respectively.

The elections are taking place amid elaborate security arrangements. Over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards, have been deployed by the Mumbai Police to maintain law and order. The Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate has stationed more than 2,000 officers in the city, ensuring a smooth polling process.

The political landscape in Maharashtra is a tapestry of shifting alliances and ideological clashes. The BJP-led ‘Mahayuti’ alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), faces off against the Congress-led ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ (MVA), which includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

Past election results set the stage for a high-stakes contest. In 2019, the BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44. The 2014 elections saw the BJP clinch 122 seats, with Shiv Sena and Congress winning 63 and 42, respectively.