Akshay Kumar votes early in Maharashtra assembly polls

As Maharashtra headed to the polls for its Assembly elections on Wednesday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was one of the early citizens to exercise his democratic right. Polling began at 7 a.m. across 288 constituencies, and the actor arrived early at his designated booth.

Dressed in a black shirt and beige trousers, Akshay Kumar stepped out of his car, greeting fans and interacting briefly with the paparazzi stationed outside. Speaking about the arrangements, the ‘Singham Again’ actor said, “The facilities for senior citizens are commendable, and the cleanliness here is well-maintained.”

The elections, which will conclude at 6 p.m., have drawn a total of 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, vying for seats. The ruling BJP is contesting 149 constituencies, while its ally Shiv Sena is fielding candidates in 81. On the opposition side, the Congress is contesting 101 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86.

Smaller parties and independents are also in the fray, with the BSP contesting 237 seats. The state boasts approximately 9.7 crore registered voters, making it a pivotal battleground in Indian politics.

To ensure a peaceful voting process, Mumbai Police has deployed over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards. Additionally, more than 2,000 senior officers are on duty.

The elections come with complex political equations. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), faces off against the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

Maharashtra’s political landscape has a history of shifting alliances and intense rivalries. In 2019, the BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44. Comparatively, the 2014 elections saw the BJP claiming 122 seats, with Shiv Sena and Congress winning 63 and 42, respectively.