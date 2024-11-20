Sonu Sood urges citizens to vote: “It’s important for the country”

Maharashtra witnessed the kick-off of its 2024 Assembly Elections early Wednesday morning. Polling, which began at 7 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m., is being conducted across 288 constituencies. This election has attracted a staggering 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, competing for a chance to represent the people. Among the early voters were several prominent Bollywood figures. Actor Sonu Sood, known for his philanthropic efforts, emphasized the significance of casting a vote.

Speaking to the media, Sonu Sood passionately appealed to citizens, saying, “It’s very important for the country. Voting is a responsibility, not a holiday. Make your voice count.”

Actor Gautami Kapoor echoed similar sentiments, describing her experience as empowering. “Voting feels amazing. Every vote matters, and it’s our duty as citizens to make a difference,” she shared. Other celebrities, including Ali Fazal, Kabir Khan, Zoya Akhtar, and Farhan Akhtar, also showcased their inked fingers, encouraging others to participate.

This election holds immense significance, given Maharashtra’s dynamic political landscape. Major players like the BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP are battling it out, alongside smaller parties like the BSP. The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, Congress 101, and the NCP’s Sharad Pawar faction 86. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded 95 candidates, showcasing the fragmented yet competitive nature of the contest.

Security has been ramped up to ensure a smooth polling process. Mumbai Police has deployed over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards, to maintain law and order. The Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate has also stationed more than 2,000 officers to safeguard the election process.

With a massive voter base of approximately 9.7 crore, turnout will play a pivotal role in determining the results. The key contest lies between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP’s Ajit Pawar faction, while the MVA comprises Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP’s Sharad Pawar faction.