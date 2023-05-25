Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out at furniture warehouse in Pune

A massive fire broke out at a furniture warehouse in the Bhawani Peth area of Pune city in Maharashtra, in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

The fire broke out at 4 am on Thursday. No casualties or injuries were reported so far, they said.

“Massive fire breaks out at a furniture warehouse in Bhawani Peth area of Pune City at around 4 am today,” an official of the pune fire department said.

Upon receiving the information, eighteen fire tenders were deployed to bring the blaze under control.

“Efforts are taken to douse the fire,” the official said.

The immediate cause of the fire could not be ascertained till the filling of this report.

More details are awaited.