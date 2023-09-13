Maharashtra: FIR filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Mumbai over his ‘Sanatan Dharma’ remark

An FIR has been registered against DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his ‘Sanatan Dharma’ remark.

Mumbai’s Mira Road police have registered the case under sections 153 A and 295 A of IPC.

A BJP delegation in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday handed over a memorandum to the state police demanding registration of an FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks against ‘Sanatana Dharma’.

Speaking at a conference earlier in Chennai, Udhayanidhi, the minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in the Tamil Nadu government, railed against Sanatan Dharma, equating it with “dengue, malaria, fever, and corona”.

He added that Sanatan Dharma shouldn’t be merely opposed but eradicated.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chairing a meeting of the Council of Ministers, weighed in on the furore around Udhayanidhi’s remarks, and, according to sources, asked his ministers to aggressively counter the attack on Sanatan Dharma.

He advised his ministers to counter the Opposition’s narrative on the Sanatan Dharma with facts.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that it was unfair for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “make comments without knowing what Udhayanidhi spoke” on the ‘Sanatana Dharma’

The storm created by “Sanatana Dharma” created a political slugfest in the country. The political rival NDA and INDIA alliance are taking a potshot at each other after the DMK leader equated ‘Sanatana Dharma’ with “mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, fever and corona”.

The Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Aam Aadmi Party, which are part of the Opposition INDIA bloc, distanced themselves from the DMK leader.