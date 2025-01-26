Mahakumbh celebrates Republic Day with a blend of patriotism and spirituality

As the nation immersed itself into the 76th Republic Day celebrations, the grand spiritual congregation at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh showcased a unique blend of devotion and patriotism. Along the sacred banks of the Sangam, saints, sages, and various institutions marked the occasion with enthusiasm. The camps of saints and institutions in the Mahakumbh area became hubs of national pride as the tricolour was unfurled at various places.

The national anthem echoed across the spiritual gathering, and collective pledges were taken to uphold the unity and integrity of the country. The saints and sages immersed in spirituality celebrated the national festival fervor. The sacred grounds of the Mahakumbh were adorned with saffron flags alongside the tricolor, creating a unique blend of devotion and patriotism. The celebrations began at the Dandi Swami Nagar, where thousands of saints from the All India Dandi Swami Parishad, led by President Jagadguru Swami Maheshashram, came to witness the unfurling of the national flag and sang the national anthem.

This year marked the silver jubilee of the Dandi Swamis’ tradition of celebrating Republic Day along the Sangam since 2001. On the occasion, Swami Maheshashram administered an oath to all Dandi Swamis to work for the unity and integrity of the nation. He shared plans to send a Dandi Swami to every village across the country to counter attempts to weaken Hindu society on caste lines, emphasizing that a strong nation depends on a unified and strong Sanatan Dharma. The Republic Day morning at the Mahakumbh resonated with the national anthem, blending seamlessly with the usual chants of “Har-Har Gange” and “Har-Har Mahadev” along the banks of the Ganga and Yamuna. In the Akhada sector, the sight of saffron merging with the tricolor was a highlight of the day.

At the Shri Niranjani Akhada camp, the national flag was hoisted under the leadership of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad President Mahant Ravindra Puri, with saints and devotees joining together to sing the national anthem. Similarly, the female Naga ascetics of Shri Panch Dashnam Sanyasini Akhada celebrated Republic Day by hoisting the tricolor. On this occasion, Mahant Ravindra Puri urged devotees arriving for the Mauni Amavasya snan at Triveni to take holy dip in the nearest accessible Ganga ghats, emphasizing that the entire Mahakumbh area offers equal spiritual merit for bathing.