Mahakumbh, a symbol of unity, equality, and spirituality, says PM in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program

In the first Mann Ki Baat program of the new year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 19 highlighted the significance of Mahakumbh, the world’s largest religious and spiritual gathering.

He remarked on the immense crowds converging from all corners of the country, emphasizing how the festival dissolves distinctions between the rich and the poor.

“The distinction between rich and poor disappears here,” PM Modi said, describing the event as a memorable confluence of equality, harmony, and spiritual unity.

“This festival celebrates unity in diversity, bringing together people from all parts of India and the world. There is no discrimination, no casteism in this tradition that has thrived for thousands of years.”

He elaborated that at Mahakumbh, people from across India, from the South to the East, West, and North, unite to take a sacred dip in the Sangam, share meals, and partake in prasad.

“This is why Kumbh is the Mahakumbh of unity. It symbolizes how our traditions bind the entire nation together,” he added.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged similar festivals in the southern states, such as Pushkarams along the banks of sacred rivers like the Godavari, Krishna, Narmada, and Kaveri.

He highlighted the deep connection between these festivals and India’s sacred rivers, emphasizing their role in uniting cultural and spiritual traditions.

PM Modi expressed particular joy at the increasing participation of youth in Mahakumbh, calling it a sign of pride in India’s rich civilization and culture.

He noted the large-scale digital engagement with the event, stating, “When the younger generation connects with its heritage, it strengthens the roots of our civilization and secures its future.”

The Prime Minister also praised other festivals such as the Ganga Sagar Mela in West Bengal, where lakhs of devotees gather on Makar Sankranti for a holy dip. He referred to these festivals as mediums of social interaction that enhance harmony, unity, and connection with India’s traditions.

“Just as our scriptures emphasize Dharma, Artha, Kama, and Moksha, our festivals empower every spiritual, social, cultural, and economic aspect of life,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for discussing Mahakumbh in Mann Ki Baat. CM Yogi described Mahakumbh as a “living symbol of India’s unity” and commended the event for introducing the world to India’s cultural heritage under PM Modi’s leadership.

Praising the youth’s involvement, CM Yogi remarked that the Prime Minister’s message to the younger generation to embrace their culture with pride will inspire them to embody the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.