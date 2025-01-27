Mahakumbh 2025: Stunning panoramic view from space

The 2025 Mahakumbh Mela, the world’s largest religious gathering, was captured in stunning images from the International Space Station on Sunday.

Shared by astronaut Don Pettit on social media platform X, the photos showcase the illuminated banks of the Ganga, reflecting the vibrant energy of this grand event from a celestial perspective.

The breathtaking images capture the radiant lights and vast gathering of devotees at Mahakumbh, showcasing it as a truly majestic spectacle. These space-shot photos underscore the sheer scale of this religious event, which continues to amaze people worldwide.

The Mahakumbh Mela, regarded as the most significant religious event globally, draws millions of devotees who immerse themselves in the sacred Ganga to attain spiritual solace.

Over 13 crore devotees have participated in this profound experience at the Sangam, while the stunning images from space have left the world in awe. These visuals are bound to elevate global attention toward the 2025 Maha Kumbh.

Sharing the photos, Don Pettit remarked on the remarkable view of the Mahakumbh Mela from the ISS, highlighting the radiant brilliance of the world’s largest human gathering along the Ganga’s banks.

Donald Roy Pettit, an American astronaut and chemical engineer who was celebrated for his astrophotography and innovative contributions to space exploration, captured these images.

Known as the inventor of the first patented object created in space, the “Zero-G Cup,” Pettit has spent an impressive 555 days aboard the ISS. At 69, he is considered NASA’s oldest active astronaut.