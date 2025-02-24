Railways running Kumbh special train from Asansol

The Mahakumbh Mela, a once-in-12-years celestial event, holds immense spiritual and cultural significance for millions of devotees from across the globe. Recognised as the largest human congregation on Earth, the Mahakumbh is a celebration of faith, devotion, and tradition. To ensure seamless travel and accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims attending this grand spiritual gathering, Railways announced the operation of one pair of Unreserved Kumbh Mela Special train which will run between Asansol and Jhusi.

This initiative will provide safe, comfortable, and convenient travel options for devotees embarking on their sacred journey. 03513 Asansol – Jhusi Unreserved Kumbh Mela Special left Asansol at 20:00 hrs. on 23 February, and 03514 Jhusi – Asansol Unreserved Kumbh Mela Special will leave Jhusi on 24.02.2025. The train will stop at Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih, Jhajha, Kiul Jn., Barauni Jn., Bachhwara Jn., Shahpur Patoree, Hajipur, Sonpur Jn., Chhapra Jn., Ballia, Ghazipur City, Aunrihar Jn., Varanasi Jn., Banaras and Gyanpur Road stations in both directions enroute. The train will have 18 unreserved general class coaches.

Advertisement

Advertisement