Maha polls: CEC Kumar condemns derogatory remarks against women

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has strongly condemned undignified remarks made against women leaders during the campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, and asked the officials concerned to deal with violators sternly, sources said on Friday.

The direction of the CEC came during a review meeting with the state officials, in the wake of recent controversy over a video in which Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant purportedly referred to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC as “imported maal”.

Notably, Shaina NC left the BJP and joined the Shiv Sena last month.

Advertisement

The CEC noted that no aspect of private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties is to be criticised.

“Low level personal attacks to insult the rivals shall not be made,” Kumar said.

The CEC directed all officials to ensure that any derogatory comments/remarks by candidates/political leaders repugnant to the honor and dignity of women, and violative of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) provisions are met with timely and stern action.

He hoped that all candidates and party leaders would elevate their rhetoric and conduct themselves in a manner that reflects respect towards women, both in their speeches and public interactions.

Elections to 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on 20th November. The counting of votes will take place on 23rd November along with Jharkhand.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena bagged 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44 Assembly constituencies.